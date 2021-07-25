Olympics-Tennis-Australian world number one Ash Barty out in first round

Australia's tennis world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-3.

The Spaniard will next play either France's Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.

