Olympics-Tennis-Australian world number one Ash Barty out in first round
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 09:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Australia's tennis world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-3.
The Spaniard will next play either France's Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latvia
- Tokyo Olympics
- Australia
- France
Advertisement