Maharashtra: Death toll in Worli lift collapse rises to 5; building contractor, supervisor held

The death toll in the lift collapse incident at an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai has reached 5.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:56 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the lift collapse incident at an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai has reached 5. "A total of 5 persons died and one was injured. One more person died in the incident where a lift collapsed at an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two persons -- a contractor and a supervisor -- have been arrested for safety negligence in the case. A case has been registered at NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai against the arrested persons, police said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred around 5.45 pm when the lift came crashing down at the Ambika building in Worli's Hanuman Gully, police had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

