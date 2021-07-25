Terrorists snatch AK-47 rifle from police constable in J-K's Kulgam
Terrorists have snatched an AK-47 rifle from a police constable in the Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Further details are awaited. Earlier today, it was reported that three terrorists are in hiding at a place in Kulgam, of which one had been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of the district.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today morning. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
