Terrorists snatch AK-47 rifle from police constable in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists have snatched an AK-47 rifle from a police constable in the Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Police sources have informed that terrorists have snatched an AK-47 rifle from a police constable in Kulgam's Khudwani area.

Further details are awaited. Earlier today, it was reported that three terrorists are in hiding at a place in Kulgam, of which one had been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of the district.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today morning. (ANI)

