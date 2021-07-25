Olympics-Skateboarding-"Skating banned" sign hangs outside venue
When asked about the posters, American Nyjah Huston told Reuters he hoped skateboarding's inception into the Olympics would make it more socially acceptable. "We're not out there trying to vandalise or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said.
For street skaters, run-ins with neighbors and security guards are annoyingly commonplace. In Japan, where Yuto Horigome won https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 the first-ever Olympic gold awarded in skateboarding, the discipline is still widely considered as a public nuisance. In an example of the sport's odd position in Japanese society, countless white posters that read "SKATING BANNED" were duck taped to a boundary fence on the edge of the Ariake Urban Park on Tokyo's waterfront, shielding locals from the athletes competing in skateboarding.
"We're not out there trying to vandalize or trespass as lots of people see it, we're just out there doing our job and having an awesome time," he said. Fellow countrymen Jagger Eaton turned philosophical when asked about it later in the day.
"Skateboarding is so much bigger than a sport, it's an art form," he told reporters after he won bronze. "It's a creative outlet and a lot of people just don't see it that way, which is unfortunate."
