Andhra weather man ecstatic about mention in PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Andhra Pradesh Weather Man Sai Praneeth on Saturday expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his name and lauded his services on his monthly program Mann Ki Baat.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh Weather Man Sai Praneeth on Saturday expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his name and lauded his services on his monthly program Mann Ki Baat. Praneeth provides accurate weather forecasts through his website and social media platforms and has been given the name Andhra Pradesh Weather Man.

His information has been very useful, and he recently gained popularity for his work which greatly helps farmers. His work has also been appreciated and recorded in the UN Habitat Journal, published in June this year. "I am so happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke about the Andhra Pradesh Weather Man and my work. My basic work is giving timely weather updates to farmers as well as giving them insights for weather patterns for the next 10 days, next month or season-wise," he told ANI.

"The main aim for us is to make forecasts that are more accurate in the future and to make people understand the risks related to the changing world. I was so happy to speak with the Prime Minister on Mann ki Baat," Praneeth added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the software engineer and praised him for guiding farmers during unpredictable weather conditions.

"Last year, Praneeth saw that because of inclement weather, farmers had to suffer a lot of damage. He decided to use his talent and interest in weather sciences for the benefit of farmers. Now, he buys weather data from different sources, analyses it, and disseminates the necessary information to farmers. Apart from weather updates, he gives guidance to people on how to manage during different climatic conditions," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

