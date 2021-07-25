Left Menu

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed in Kinnaur bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur after a bridge collapsed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:10 IST
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed in Kinnaur bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur after a bridge collapsed. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier today, at least nine people died and three were injured in Kinnaur district after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide. President Ram Nath Kovind, meanwhile, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured speedy recoveries.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the President's official handle tweeted. According to Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district, the nine persons who died were tourists traveling in a vehicle. A rescue team is present on the spot.

Rocks fell from a hill near Batseri to Sangla Chitkul road. 11 people, including the driver, were in the tempo traveler. The rest suffered injuries, along with another passerby who was walking on the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021