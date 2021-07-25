Left Menu

Olympics-Volleyball-Brother can wait as Japan's Mayu Ishikawa focuses on Games

My final goal is to get a medal, but first I want to focus on the next game with Serbia." Japan are top of their respective groups in both the men's and women's draw after the first round of matches.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:22 IST
Olympics-Volleyball-Brother can wait as Japan's Mayu Ishikawa focuses on Games

Mayu Ishikawa mirrored her elder brother Yuki's achievements on Sunday when she top scored in Japan's rout of Kenya but said her focus was on forging her own path at the Tokyo Olympics and not on emulating her sibling.

Mayu scored 13 points in the straight sets win, a day after Yuki inspired Japan to their first victory at the Olympics in 29 years when he top-scored with 15 points in a win over Venezuela. Japan's Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi won gold medals in judo earlier on Sunday, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day, but Mayu said she is not looking that far ahead yet.

"I haven't talked to him about the Olympics very much. I want to do my own job," Mayu, 21, told reporters when asked about her brother. "I think that I should focus on myself. My final goal is to get a medal, but first I want to focus on the next game with Serbia."

Japan are top of their respective groups in both the men's and women's draw after the first round of matches. The men next play Canada on Monday while the women take on Serbia a day later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021