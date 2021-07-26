Left Menu

Free State warned against people posing as electricians

The department said it has opened a criminal case against an individual who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:30 IST
The department said it is only mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractors, in terms of Regulation 6 of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009.  Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour has urged the public in the Free State to be on the lookout for people posing as electricians.

The department said it has opened a criminal case against an individual who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

The matter was brought to the attention of department Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors when a homeowner complained of sub-standard electrical installation done by the accused at his new house.

"The alleged imposter also issued a Certificate of Compliance for electrical installation to confirm that the installation is safe and compliant with standards, although it was not.

"Subsequent to this complaint, the department undertook an investigation into the allegations, and discovered that the accused had a fraudulent electrical contractor's registration certificate and a wireman's licence."

The department said it is only mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractors, in terms of Regulation 6 of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009.

Regulation 6 provides that "no person may do electrical installation work as an electrical contractor unless that person has been registered as an electrical contractor in terms of these Regulations".

The accused was never issued with a letter of registration by the department.

Home, building and business owners are therefore urged to ensure that they only appoint competent and legally registered electrical contractors to work on their electrical installations, as this will ensure the safety of occupants.

To verify the authenticity of any electrical contractor's letter of registration, or to lodge an electrical complaint, members of the public in the Free State can contact the Department of Employment and Labour on 051 505 6371/6200.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

