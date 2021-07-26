Left Menu

Tea Board asks producers to sell 50 per cent through auctions

STGs account for 50 per cent of the total production in the country, he said.Monem also said the directive should not be made applicable to exports and packet tea, and this aspect should be examined by the Board.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:53 IST
Tea Board asks producers to sell 50 per cent through auctions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Tea Board India has asked all producers to sell 50 per cent through public auctions, prompting companies to urge the supervising body of the industry to keep exports out of the purview of the order. In a recent circular on Tea Marketing Control Order (TMCO), 2003, the board said routing 50 per cent of the produce through auctions will bring stability in the price realisation process.

It also said if any producer does not comply with the order, strict action will follow.

Reacting to the order, Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of Luxmi Tea, which manufactures premium Darjeeling tea like Makaibari, said it should not be made applicable for exports and value-added tea (packet tea).

Whole-time Director of McLeod Russel, Azam Monem, said the directive has been in existence and organised producers have been adhering to it.

''The genesis of the Tea Board order is to bring small tea growers (STG) in its fold. STGs account for 50 per cent of the total production in the country,'' he said.

Monem also said the directive should not be made applicable to exports and packet tea, and this aspect should be examined by the Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021