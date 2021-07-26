Amit Shah extends greetings to countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah extended his greetings to countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Remembering all the brave soldiers of this war on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in his tweet, Shri Shah said " Your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice made it possible to gloriously unfurl the tricolour again on the inaccessible and challenging heights of Kargil". He added that "A grateful nation bows to your dedication for keeping the integrity of the Nation intact."

(With Inputs from PIB)