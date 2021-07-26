Left Menu

Olympics-Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins women's -67kg gold medal

26-07-2021
Croatia's Matea Jelic defeated Britain's Lauren Williams to win the women's taekwondo -67kg category gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi and Egypt's Hedaya Wahba took the bronze medals, the second consecutive ones for both women. Wahba competed in the -57kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

