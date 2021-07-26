INS Tabar participates in 325th Navy Day celebrations of Russian Navy

INS Tabar reached St Petersburg, Russia on 22 Jul 21 to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy. On 23 Jul, Mr D B Venkatesh Varma, Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation visited the ship and was briefed by the Commanding Officer regarding the present deployment. The Ambassador conveyed his appreciation for the role played by the Indian Navy in guarding our sea frontiers and in further strengthening the friendly India-Russia relations.

Vice-Admiral Sergei Yeliseyev, Deputy Commander of Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet visited Tabar on 23 Jul 21. He was received on board with a Guard of Honor. He expressed deep appreciation to the Indian Navy for the participation of the ship in the important event for the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN). He conveyed that the two Navies have strong bilateral relations and wished for more frequent mutual interactions. The Commanding Officer presented the Admiral with the ship's crest at the conclusion of the visit.

On 24 Jul, The Commanding Officer, Captain Mahesh Mangipudi, paid homage at the historic Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St Petersburg.

On 25 Jul, the 325th Navy Day of the Russian Navy, the ship joined the column of ships in the Naval Parade reviewed by Mr Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation. Over 50 ships, motorboats, submarines, 48 aeroplanes and helicopters of naval aviation took part in the parade.

Post Navy Day celebrations, Tabar will participate in Exercise INDRA scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 Jul 21 in the Baltic sea with two Russian Navy ships.

