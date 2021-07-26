Left Menu

UN welcomes German funding to monitoring Iraq Council of Representatives elections

The German funding will support the deployment of UN electoral monitors pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2576 of 2021.

UNAMI | Baghdad | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:19 IST
UN welcomes German funding to monitoring Iraq Council of Representatives elections
On behalf of UNAMI, UNOPS signed an agreement with Germany to manage the financing and administration of the project. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of 1 million Euro from Germany to an UN-led project to monitor the upcoming 10 October 2021 Iraq Council of Representatives elections. The German funding will support the deployment of UN electoral monitors pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2576 of 2021.

" International monitoring of the upcoming parliamentary elections has been a request of the government and the people of Iraq. We strongly support the efforts of the Iraqi High Electoral Commission and the Government of Iraq to provide for secure, free and fair elections. International election monitoring can strengthen the credibility of the electoral process and encourage a high turn-out of voters", said Peter Felten, Chargé d'affaires of the German Embassy to Iraq.

On behalf of UNAMI, UNOPS signed an agreement with Germany to manage the financing and administration of the project. The United Nations thanks Germany for its contribution, which strengthens support to the process of holding credible and transparent elections in Iraq.

