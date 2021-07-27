Left Menu

Indo-Russia joint military Exercise INDRA 2021 to be held from 01 to 13 Aug

The exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups.

Exercise INDRA-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian & Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both countries. Image Credit: ANI
12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military Exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from 01 to 13 August 2021. The exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups.

250 personnel from both nations will form part of the exercise. The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise.

Exercise INDRA-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian & Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both countries. The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

