Left Menu

Safe city project sanctioned in 8 cities by Centre, next batch not yet decided

As part of several initiatives for womens' safety, Safe City Projects have been sanctioned in eight cities, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Parliament on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:26 IST
Safe city project sanctioned in 8 cities by Centre, next batch not yet decided
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of several initiatives for womens' safety, Safe City Projects have been sanctioned in eight cities, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Parliament on Tuesday. The cities where the project has been sanctioned by the Centre under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Cities for the next batch of the projects, however, have not been decided. While replying to a query, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said that the project has been sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry, despite 'Police' and 'Public Order' being state subjects.

"Safe City Projects have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs as part of several initiatives for the safety of women by the Central government despite 'Police' and 'Public order' being state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, and the responsibilities to maintain law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens including crime against women are with the respective state governments," the Mishra said. He added that these projects involve the identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in the community through awareness programmes.

He later informed that the project implementation is regularly reviewed by the state level Apex Committee and clarified that specific details are not maintained in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Asked about the next batch of cities under this project, the Minister said the criteria for selection of the next batch of cities have not been decided and new projects would be dependent on demand assessment and project feasibility.

Mishra further said that Safe City project guidelines provide the States and UTs to converge with other ongoing projects or schemes, including Smart City Project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021