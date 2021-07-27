CINCAN Ajai Singh visits Headquarter Air Force Component in Port Blair

Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lt Gen Ajai Singh visited the Headquarter Air Force Component in Port Blair to review the operational preparedness on July 27, 2021. He was received by Air Force Component Commander Air Commodore S Sridhar. The CINCAN was briefed about the layout of the Headquarters Air Force Component and the infrastructure development plan.

The CINCAN interacted with the air warriors and shared his vision on joint use of assets of the three services. He underscored the importance of Tri-services joint training and emphasised the need to keep abreast with the emerging technologies to have an edge over the adversaries. He stressed that professional knowledge and hard work are the keys to success.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Ajai Singh also visited Air Force Station Porthrapur and 153 Squadron known as the 'Island Sentinels'. During his interaction with the Indian Air Force personnel, he emphasised strengthening the Air Defence of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which has gained strategic importance due to the changing geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean Region. He also awarded on-the-spot commendations to some air warriors for their extraordinary dedication and devotion to duty.

The CINCAN also visited the newly-built residential area for the Air Force personnel at Vayu Vihar, Brookshabad where he was briefed on the various welfare facilities developed at the residential area. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Air Force Component ineffective air surveillance despite various challenges in the remote islands.

(With Inputs from PIB)