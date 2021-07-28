Olympics-Swimming-Ohashi of Japan wins women's 200m medley gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:23 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Yui Ohashi of Japan won the gold medal in the women's 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Alex Walsh of the United States won the silver and her compatriot Kate Douglass took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nick Mulvenney
- Yui Ohashi
- United States
- Tokyo Olympics
- Japan
- Kate
- Alex Walsh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
Kerala sports minister to seek Centre's nod to be official representative in Tokyo Olympics
My sole focus is successful campaign at Tokyo Olympics: Rohidas
Tokyo Olympics: UP govt to give Rs 6 crore to gold medal winners from state
Tokyo Olympics: IOA VP strongly opposes Madhukant Pathak's inclusion in Indian contingent