BRIEF-Santander Says Pagonxt Could Reach 1 Billion Euros In Revenues In Two To Three Years

Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez: * SAYS FINTECH PAGONXT COULD REACH 1 BILLION EUROS IN REVENUES IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO REMAIN STABLE IN SPAIN IN 2021 BEFORE FALLING IN 2022 * EXPECTS TO REACH COST SAVINGS TARGETS SET FOR EUROPE

* EXPECTS NET INTEREST INCOME TO KEEP GROWING BRAZIL IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 * CFO JOSE GARCIA CANTERA EXPECTS ADDITIONAL REGULATORY CAPITAL HEADWINDS OF 40-45 BASIS POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

