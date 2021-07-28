Olympics-Fencing-South Korea wins gold in men's team sabre
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:40 IST
South Korea won gold in the men's team fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday.
Italy took silver, and Hungary claimed bronze.
