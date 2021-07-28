Left Menu

BMTPC developed digital atlas to capture vulnerability of various parts in India to different hazards: Centre

The Building Material and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) has developed a digital atlas that captures the vulnerability of various parts of the country to different hazards, the Centre informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:03 IST
BMTPC developed digital atlas to capture vulnerability of various parts in India to different hazards: Centre
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Building Material and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) has developed a digital atlas that captures the vulnerability of various parts of the country to different hazards, the Centre informed on Wednesday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha today on the government's plan to creating the disaster-resilient infrastructure in the country, Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the Government is taking every step to update hazard risk information and make it easily accessible to all infrastructure sectors so that all projects are disaster resilient.

"In this regard, the Building Material and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) has developed a digital atlas that captures the vulnerability of various parts of the country to different hazards." Rai also said that all States and Union Territories have been sensitised to use this information in project preparation.

In addition, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has been established that will promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, he further stated, adding that the CDRI has already initiated collaboration in the key infrastructure sectors like power and telecommunication. Responding to another question if there are any steps being taken for vulnerable areas experiencing frequent climate extremities, the Union Minister said that the Coastal areas in eight Coastal states that experience frequent cyclones are covered under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) that is building capacities in cyclone-prone areas to reduce the loss of lives and livelihood.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is running programs and activities to build the capacity of States that are affected by heatwaves and cold waves, he stated. The minister also informed that the Odisha government has been covered under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) Phase 1 in construction of major infrastructures to minimise the vulnerability of cyclones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021