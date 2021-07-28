SCO meeting: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s resolve to fight terrorism in all forms

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on July 28, 2021 Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh said, Terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace and security. "Any act of terror and support to such acts, including cross border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is a crime against humanity," he added. The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed India's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised, "India accords high priority to the consolidation of trust in the security domain within SCO as well as strengthening ties with SCO partners bilaterally on the basis of equality, mutual respect and understanding." The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally, of their sincere practice, he added.

Raksha Mantri congratulated Member-States of the SCO on the successful completion of 20 years of its existence. He said that though India joined the organisation in 2017, historical and civilisational relations and geographical connections make India inseparable from the SCO.

Stressing on the importance of the regional group, Shri Rajnath Singh said, "The SCO Nations, together, encompass nearly half the human population on our planet. In terms of geography, it covers approximately three-fifths of the Eurasian continent. We, therefore, have collective stakes to create a safe, secure and stable region that contributes towards progress and improvement of human development indices of our people and the generations which will follow."He pointed out that it is in the same spirit India helps the people of Afghanistan, which is facing violence and devastation over decades. So far India has completed 500 projects in Afghanistan and continuing with some more with total development aid of US dollar 3 billion.

Speaking about the geostrategic location of India that makes it both a Eurasian land power and also a stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific, the Raksha Mantri said, "Our intent and aspirations are therefore focused towards prosperity and development of the entire region. We affirm this intent through our national policy of Security and Growth for All in the Region, commonly known by the acronym SAGAR."Security and Stability are the most essential components to create a conducive environment for growth and economic development of the region and of our respective Nations, he added.

Reiterating India's resolve to work within the SCO framework for helping create and maintain a peaceful, secure and stable region, Shri Rajnath Singh said, "India also reiterate commitments to partner with fellow SCO Member-States to develop joint institutional capacities that respect individual national sensitivities and yet generate a spirit of cooperation to create contact and connectivity between people, societies and nations."

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Raksha Mantri said "It has affected nations, civil societies and citizens in multiple ways. This is a warning sign of how non-traditional security challenges like pandemics, climate change, food security, water security and associated societal disruptions can impact the national and international landscape."

Shri Rajnath Singh said the Armed Forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation played a stellar role in efforts against Covid-19. He said, "…During the global pandemic, India was able to provide support and assistance to countries around the world. This includes 6.6 crore doses of vaccines to 90 countries, support with medicine, medical consumables and equipment to 150 countries. We may mention the massive 'Vande Bharat' logistic service to move over 70 lakh stranded people, including foreigners, mostly by air route, but also by our ships in the Indian Ocean."

Raksha Mantri assured, "India plans to produce well over 250 crore doses of vaccines between August and the end of 2021. We are determined to vaccinate at least 90 crore adult Indians and to help other friendly countries with vaccines."

The Raksha Mantri called upon Member-Nations to evolve to meet the needs of its time. He said, "No institution, howsoever important, can remain frozen at the moment of its foundation. The inherent strength of SCO lies in the fact that Member-States participate in cooperation programme at their own pace and as per respective national policies. We are glad that SCO has evolved as truly an international organisation of significance." The event of today is yet another step towards strengthening stability and security in the region. This will serve to further the development of multilateral cooperation within the SCO format, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)