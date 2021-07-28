Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Shi wins gold in men's 73kg, breaks world record
China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Venezuela's Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia won the silver medal and Indonesia's Rahmat Erwin Abdullah the bronze.
