Thulas Nxesi to launch South African OHS report

The report will be launched during a webinar under the theme, ‘A new beginning’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:26 IST
The report provides a historical analysis of OHS in South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Friday launch a report on the state of the South African Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The launch of the report is a project commissioned jointly by the International Labour Organization and the Department of Employment and Labour and focuses on the profile of Occupational Health and Safety in workplaces.

The report provides a historical analysis of OHS in South Africa.

It contains a number of key themes and insights that came out of the confidential, semi-structured in-depth interviews with 34 purposefully selected participants.

Themes identified in the interview responses include COVID-19 opportunities; enforcement of legislation; poor compliance and OHS committees; gender and the informal sector; complex legislation; poor reporting yet increasing claims and lack of awareness; partnerships and human resources challenges for inspection, and better enforcement in the mines.

Speakers from organised businesses and labour will also be part of the webinar.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

