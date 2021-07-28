Olympics-Gymnastics-Hashimoto of Japan wins men's all-around gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:42 IST
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
China's Xiao Ruoteng won silver and the bronze went to Russian Nikita Nagornyy.
