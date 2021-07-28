Punjab University and Punjab Engineering College professors get patent for developing bone graft

Punjab University professor Seema Kapoor and Punjab Engineering College professor and head Uma Batra have received a patent for a bone graft material. This compound can be injected in an area in case of a diseased or a damaged bone, which will help in the regeneration of bone at that place in just 3-4 weeks.

On the development of the bone graft material, a patent titled 'Improved Calcium Orthophosphate for Biomedical Applications and Methods Thereof" has been recently granted out of collaborative research between Seema Kapoor, Professor of Dr.SSBUICET, Panjab University and Dr. Uma Batra, Professor & Head, Dept. of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. Professor Uma Batra described the compound as "synthetic and absolutely safe". She spoke on how such compound was imported from America at expensive rates earlier.

"For repairing bones, goods were imported from America, which was too costly. Now with this formula, this stuff will be available here, which will be cheaper. At the same time, this powder will develop bone very quickly. There will be no need of inserting rod etc. This powder will not have any negative effect on the body because this powder is purely synthetic.", said Uma Batra, head of the Dept. of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering and professor of Punjab Engineering College while talking to ANI. Another professor of Punjab University, Dr. Seema Kapoor said: "The method of synthesizing the mesoporous calcium orthophosphate can be scaled up to commercial scale to be manufactured by pharmaceutical industries".

She also stated that the material used for the compound is absolutely safe to use and its cost will be only 15-20 per cent of the material imported from abroad. (ANI)

