Maha: MSEDCL asks Kalyan hospital to clear Rs 14 lakh dues

MSEDCL Kalyan zone PRO said the hospital located in Kalyan East was indulged in power theft to the tune of Rs 3.58 lakh and the total dues are now mounted to over 14 lakh. The hospital has been served with a notice to make the payment of outstanding bills and the penalty of Rs 1.45 lakh, failing which a criminal case will be registered, the MSEDCL said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A hospital in Kalyan, which was allegedly involved in power theft after its supply was disconnected earlier for the recovery of the pending bill of Rs 9 lakh, has been directed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to clear dues which are now mounted to over Rs 14 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. MSEDCL Kalyan zone PRO said the hospital located in Kalyan (East) was indulged in power theft to the tune of Rs 3.58 lakh and the total dues are now mounted to over 14 lakh. The hospital has been served with a notice to make the payment of outstanding bills and the penalty of Rs 1.45 lakh, failing which a criminal case will be registered, the MSEDCL said. After its power was disconnected, the hospital installed a generator and illegally tapped power from other sources, the PRO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

