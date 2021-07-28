Phase 2 of Kashmir Premier League starts in Srinagar

Phase Two of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 began in Srinagar on Wednesday. The league is a joint effort by the district administration's Youth Service and Sports Department and the Indian Army. Ten teams from 10 districts of Kashmir participated enthusiastically in the matches of the KPL, which aims to encourage local talent and boost sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The teams, who emerged as champions of their respective districts battled their way to play against each other. The 10 teams displayed high energy and sportsmanship in order to succeed in the subsequent phase of the League and clinch the majestic trophy of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021.

"The motive of this KPL is to engage youths in sports activities and stay away from other bad activities like drugs. They also aim to make youths physically fit which makes for sharp minds which helps these youths for better future," said Khursheed Shaheen, in-charge of District youth and sports services told ANI. "This League also gives exposure to these youths as they meet with new teams and get more experience. The village-level youth gets more exposure as they have talent but do not have facilities and sponsors at the village level so they get more experience by playing matches with other teams," said a player. (ANI)

