Left Menu

Halting water, irrigation projects in Marathwada may lead to farmer suicides: BJP MLA

Certain water and irrigation schemes are being halted in Marathwada, and there is fear that this may lead to farmer suicides in the drought-prone region if it doesnt get sufficient rainfall, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has said.The legislator, who represents Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district, claimed that he had made several attempts to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:15 IST
Halting water, irrigation projects in Marathwada may lead to farmer suicides: BJP MLA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Certain water and irrigation schemes are being halted in Marathwada, and there is fear that this may lead to farmer suicides in the drought-prone region if it doesn't get sufficient rainfall, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has said.

The legislator, who represents the Gangapur constituency in the Aurangabad district, claimed that he had made several attempts to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue. ''The water and irrigation schemes, specially designed for the Marathwada region, are coming halt. Clearances for the water grid project had been fast-tracked and tenders for this scheme were floated. However, the scheme worth Rs 45,000 crore was halted and just Rs 250 crore was given to a scheme in Paithan taluka. Moreover, Jalyukt Shivar scheme is not being implemented in the region,'' Bamb said in a virtual address. The BJP MLA further said that earlier, the Shiv Sena had given priority to Marathwada and had taken a strong stand against the crop insurance companies. However, the companies are now not paying farmers for the losses, and if the region does not receive sufficient rainfall, there is a fear that farmers may commit suicide, he claimed. ''I have written 19 letters to the state government on various issues, but haven't received any response on the same,'' Bamb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021