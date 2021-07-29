Left Menu

Rwanda says it has killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique

Rwanda has sent a 1,000-strong force to the southern African nation of Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency. The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:52 IST
Rwanda says it has killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Rwanda killed 14 insurgents in Mozambique in fighting this week, an army spokesman said on Thursday adding that a Rwandan soldier had sustained a minor injury. Rwanda has sent a 1,000-strong force to the southern African nation of Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency.

The fighting took place between July 24 and 28 in the regions of Mbau and Awase, Rwandan military spokesman Ronald Rwivanga told Reuters. "We mounted an ambush between Mbau and Awase where we killed two insurgents. And the rest of the fighting took place in Awase. We so far killed 14 insurgents in total," Rwivanga said.

Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado and the fighting has brought a $20 billion natural gas project led by oil giant Total to a halt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021