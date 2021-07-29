Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-American Lee wins women's all-around gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:47 IST
American Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won silver and the bronze went to Russian Angelina Melnikova.

