Olympics-Gymnastics-American Lee wins women's all-around gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Japan
American Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won silver and the bronze went to Russian Angelina Melnikova.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Tokyo Olympics
- Rebeca Andrade
- Sunisa Lee
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trayvon Bromell wins 100m in Gateshead ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Mamata wishes gymnast Pranati Nayak success in Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Number of oath-takers increased from three to six in opening ceremony
Olympics-COVID-19 staff cluster in Olympic hotel hosting Brazilian delegation
Tokyo Olympics: The Games will unite the world in all our diversity, says IOC chief Bach