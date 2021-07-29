Left Menu

Gwede Mantashe visits North West mineworkers’ vaccination sites

The Minister’s visit formed part of the mining sector’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:56 IST
The Minister declared the mining sector's support for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme is underway, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has visited the Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers' vaccination sites in the North West.

Though the country has been placed on Adjusted Alert Level 3, the mining sector remains operational as part of the government's overarching approach to saving lives whilst protecting livelihoods.

The vaccination of mineworkers – adding to the sectors' vigorous screening and testing programme – seeks to ensure that mineworkers are protected against the pandemic whilst they convert investments into wealth and contribute positively to the country's economy.

"Sustainability of the country is dependent on economic section of the population. We are in Rustenburg and Marikana to monitor the vaccination of mineworkers. We must ensure that the youth is vaccinated as the future belongs to them," Mantashe said on Thursday.

The Minister declared the mining sector's support for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"It is encouraging to have the mining sector leading the country's economic reconstruction and recovery programme. We must save lives whilst protecting livelihoods. As we vaccinate, we must ensure that we continue adhering to health protocols, which include social distancing, wearing a mask, regular handwashing with soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser on our hands."

South Africa's vaccination rollout programme is accelerating, with over seven million vaccine doses administered to date.

According to the Department of Health, the country has now distributed 7 065 432 COVID-19 jabs, of which 194 891 people received their shot on Wednesday.

The recent statistics show that the total cumulative number of the administered Johnson & Johnson shots now stands at 1 386 580 and 5 678 852 for the Pfizer jab.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

