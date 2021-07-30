Left Menu

Workers at Codelco's Andina copper mine turn down contract offer, gird for strike

Workers at Chile's Andina copper mine operated by state-owned Codelco turned down the firm's offer for a new collective contract on Thursday, paving the way for a potential strike at the facility, the union told Reuters. A total of 835 members of the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) voted by 97.1% to reject Codelco's latest contract offer.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:31 IST
Workers at Codelco's Andina copper mine turn down contract offer, gird for strike

Workers at Chile's Andina copper mine operated by state-owned Codelco turned down the firm's offer for a new collective contract on Thursday, paving the way for a potential strike at the facility, the union told Reuters.

A total of 835 members of the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) voted by 97.1% to reject Codelco's latest contract offer. "The company has to change its latest offer, it is not possible to negotiate on that basis," Nelson Caceres, president of SIIL, told Reuters.

The parties must now enter a compulsory five-day, government-led mediation process, extendable by another five days, to try and reach a deal. If this cannot be achieved after that period is completed, workers are legally within their rights to strike.

"If the company calls for mediation we will be there to sit down to negotiate," Caceres said. If not, he added, a strike would start with the first miners' shift on Aug. 3. Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020, around 11% of the total output of Codelco, the world's largest producer of the red metal, and 3% of Chile's.

Also Read: Two political upstarts notch upset wins in Chile's presidential primaries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021