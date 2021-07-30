CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for class 12 board examinations. Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference. It also said that students can use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttp://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx for easier access to their results.
"Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker," said CBSE in a tweet. (ANI)
