Left Menu

Champagne growers struggle in one of the wettest summers on record

Toubart said this week that reserves from earlier vintages meant there should be no impact on supplies of champagne to the market.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:01 IST
Champagne growers struggle in one of the wettest summers on record
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The rain gauges have been overflowing in Maxime Toubart's vineyards and that is bad news for his champagne vintage. He says his corner of France has seen 300 mm of rain over the past two months, 10 times what he would normally expect at this time of year.

"The grape vines now need sunlight, they need to be dry," he said, holding up a sprig of mildewed grapes. "Excess rain causes mildew to develop, a fungus that grows on the leaves and on the grapes, and this fungus affects the quantity of grapes."

He says the way the climate is going is playing havoc with the established order of things in the vineyards of the Champagne region, where he now harvests in August rather than in October. "We know that to be a winemaker, it's to work with nature, we know there are risks and that there are years where it's OK and years that are less OK," Toubart told Reuters.

"This year will be difficult and will stay in my memory, because as far as us winemakers remember, we have never seen such a serious case of mildew fungus." He said frost during the spring meant 30% of the harvest was lost and the mildew was costing another 30%.

"We've lost more than half of the harvest in a few weeks," said Toubart, who is Deputy Chairman of the Champagne industry lobby CIVC. Fellow grower Franck Jobert said careful planning had helped him limit his losses, but there was only so much he could do.

"We do what we can, it's also partly luck, we can't put the grapevines in tunnels," he said. Meteo France said Champagne had the second wettest June-July period since records began in the 1960s.

Torrential rain hit western Europe in mid-July, causing deadly floods in Germany and Belgium and raising concern about damage to a range of farm products. Toubart said this week that reserves from earlier vintages meant there should be no impact on supplies of champagne to the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021