Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama; AK, M4 rifles recovered

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area on Saturday and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:41 IST
Two terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama; AK, M4 rifles recovered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area on Saturday and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said. The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

"Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021