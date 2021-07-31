Top JeM Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

In view of the Pulwama encounter that took place on Saturday morning, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that the topmost Pakistani terrorist has been killed in the encounter. While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Lamboo was killed in today's encounter. Identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained."

"Mohd Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from a family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in the conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack. He stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack, a viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it", said IGP Kashmir. Kumar later congratulated the Indian Army and Awantipora Police for their support.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said. The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

"Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

