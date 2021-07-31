Left Menu

Top JeM Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

In view of the Pulwama encounter that took place on Saturday morning, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that the topmost Pakistani terrorist has been killed in the encounter.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:02 IST
Top JeM Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the Pulwama encounter that took place on Saturday morning, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that the topmost Pakistani terrorist has been killed in the encounter. While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Lamboo was killed in today's encounter. Identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained."

"Mohd Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from a family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in the conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack. He stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack, a viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it", said IGP Kashmir. Kumar later congratulated the Indian Army and Awantipora Police for their support.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said. The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

"Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021