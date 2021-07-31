Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Centre over short supply of fertilizers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya over the short supply of fertilizers to the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya over the short supply of fertilizers to the state. Patnaik requested the Union Minister's personal intervention in the matter of the supply of fertilizers to the state as per the monthly agreed supply plan including the backlog of the previous months.

The CM said in his letter that the supply of urea has been 62 percent as against the allocation and 69 percent against the agreed supply plan. "For other fertilizers, it is also 60 percent to 74 percent", he added. "Similarly during the period the State has received 97,763 metric tonnes (MT) of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) against the allocation of 1,52,000 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 MT Also 42,867 MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) and 1,05,798 MT of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPKS) has been supplied against the allocation of 67,200 MT and 1,68,400 and agreed supply plan of 60,000 MT and 1,42,000 MT respectively," Patnaik said.

"The farmers in the State have suffered severe crop loss due to recent past Cyclone Yaas and several cyclonic storms during the previous years. Therefore to optimize their production the supply of the most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per requirement," stated the letter. "As mid-July to September is the peak consumption period for urea in the State and July to August is the peak period of demand for all other fertilizers, the short supply of fertilizers to the state at this juncture will adversely affect the agricultural production in the state and unnecessarily invite law and order situation in most of the districts," it further said. (ANI)

