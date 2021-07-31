Two fake sim card dealers arrested by Delhi Police

Two fake Sim Card dealers were arrested by the Delhi Police from the North-West district of Delhi in connection with a forgery and cheating case. The duo had obtained 1099 sim cards using forged documents, said the police.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they obtained sim cards from outside of Delhi using forged documents. They used these sim cards to create e-mail IDs which were used to create accounts on online shopping portals like Amazon, Flipkart, MI Store, Samsung, Snapdeal, police said. The duo allegedly used to order mobile phones through online portals at discounted rates by anonymous names, and they later used to sell these phones in the market.

The police said that they have recovered 5 laptops, 8 mobiles used for crime and 11 new mobile phones from them. (ANI)

