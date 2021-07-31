Karnataka to get one crore COVID-19 vaccines, says Chief Minister
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Centre has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccines for the state in August.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Centre has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccines for the state in August. The Chief Minister, who met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said the Centre has agreed to increase the monthly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.
"The Union minister has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccines. This would help to provide 2-3 lakh vaccines daily," he said. He said the state has been allocated Rs 800 crore from the Centre's COVID-19 emergency fund and funds will be released in the coming days. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
