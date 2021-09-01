Left Menu

PM Modi to release commemorative coin on 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada today

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and will also address the gathering, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on 1st September 2021 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing," informed an official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, informed the release. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

