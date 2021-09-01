Lightning strikes leave three people dead in Uttar Pradesh
PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:11 IST
Three people were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh, officials said here on Wednesday.
While 21-year-old Preeti died after lightning struck her in Makarbai village on Tuesday afternoon, two farmers identified as Narendra and Bhagwan Das died in similar incidents in Gyodi and Bijrari villages respectively, they said.
In Kamlapura village, seven women working in a field were injured when lightning struck them, they said.
