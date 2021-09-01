Left Menu

Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rains

Heavy rains in Gurugram on Wednesday lead to waterlogging in some parts of the city.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:11 IST
Visual of water logging in Gurugram. (Picture Source: @TrafficGGM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Gurugram traffic police, Water-logging has been reported near Ram chowk (Udyog Vihar) and Narsinghpur.

"Waterlogging has been reported near Ram chowk (Udyog Vihar). Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," Gurugram traffic police said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

