Left Menu

Scindia flags off flights on Gwalior-Indore-Delhi route and Indore-Dubai route

The event marked the commencement of Indigo’s new direct flights on the Gwalior – Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Delhi route & resumption of Air India’s Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Dubai (UAE) direct flight. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:15 IST
Scindia flags off flights on Gwalior-Indore-Delhi route and Indore-Dubai route
Air India group currently operates flights from/to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Bilaspur to various destinations within India. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr V K Singh (Retd.) along with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Pradeep Kharola virtually flagged off two flights today strengthening the international & domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. The event marked the commencement of Indigo's new direct flights on the Gwalior – Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Delhi route & resumption of Air India's Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Dubai (UAE) direct flight.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh graced the event virtually from Bhopal.

Several other dignitaries including Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Cabinet Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Energy Minister (Madhya Pradesh), Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Minister of State – Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge), Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, Dr Satish Sikarwar, Member of Legislative Assembly – Gwalior East joined the event virtually from Gwalior.

Shri TulsiramSilavat, Minister – Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development, SmtUsha Thakur, Minister – Tourism, Culture, Adhyatm, Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary BJP, Shri Ramesh Mendola, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)- Indore, SmtMaliniLaxman Singh Gaur, MLA, Shri MahendraHardia, MLA, Shri AkashVijayvargiya, MLA, Shri. Sanjay Shukla, MLA, Shri Vishal Jagdish Patel, MLA joined the inauguration virtually from Indore. Senior officials of MoCA& AAI were also present during the ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, "The establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Indore – Gwalior – Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India. With the aerial connectivity of the 2 cities of Madhya Pradesh with immense potential, new opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism."Shri Scindia further informed that in the last 53 days, Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flights and with 314 new aircraft movements the number of aircraft movements in the state has increased from 424 to 738. Indore which was earlier connected to 8 cities, has now been connected to 13 cities. In a similar way, aerial connectivity of Gwalior has expanded from 4 to 6 cities.

Gwalior is known for its beautiful forts, temples, tomb, museum, and palaces. The increased accessibility will not only enhance tourism but also promote trade and commerce in the region.

Air India group currently operates flights from/to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Bilaspur to various destinations within India. On the international route, Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai since 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021