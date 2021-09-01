Scindia flags off flights on Gwalior-Indore-Delhi route and Indore-Dubai route

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr V K Singh (Retd.) along with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Pradeep Kharola virtually flagged off two flights today strengthening the international & domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. The event marked the commencement of Indigo's new direct flights on the Gwalior – Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - Delhi route & resumption of Air India's Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Dubai (UAE) direct flight.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh graced the event virtually from Bhopal.

Several other dignitaries including Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Cabinet Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Energy Minister (Madhya Pradesh), Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Minister of State – Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge), Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, Dr Satish Sikarwar, Member of Legislative Assembly – Gwalior East joined the event virtually from Gwalior.

Shri TulsiramSilavat, Minister – Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development, SmtUsha Thakur, Minister – Tourism, Culture, Adhyatm, Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary BJP, Shri Ramesh Mendola, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)- Indore, SmtMaliniLaxman Singh Gaur, MLA, Shri MahendraHardia, MLA, Shri AkashVijayvargiya, MLA, Shri. Sanjay Shukla, MLA, Shri Vishal Jagdish Patel, MLA joined the inauguration virtually from Indore. Senior officials of MoCA& AAI were also present during the ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, "The establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Indore – Gwalior – Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India. With the aerial connectivity of the 2 cities of Madhya Pradesh with immense potential, new opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism."Shri Scindia further informed that in the last 53 days, Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flights and with 314 new aircraft movements the number of aircraft movements in the state has increased from 424 to 738. Indore which was earlier connected to 8 cities, has now been connected to 13 cities. In a similar way, aerial connectivity of Gwalior has expanded from 4 to 6 cities.

Gwalior is known for its beautiful forts, temples, tomb, museum, and palaces. The increased accessibility will not only enhance tourism but also promote trade and commerce in the region.

Air India group currently operates flights from/to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Bilaspur to various destinations within India. On the international route, Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai since 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection.

(With Inputs from PIB)