Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first direct flight between Gwalior, Indore

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday inaugurated the first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:18 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore. (Pic Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday inaugurated the first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore. He virtually flagged off two flights strengthening the international and domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the event marked the commencement of Indigo's new direct flights on the Gwalior - Indore - Delhi route and the resumption of Air India's Indore - Dubai. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh graced the event virtually from Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said, "The establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Indore - Gwalior - Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India. With the aerial connectivity of the two cities of Madhya Pradesh with immense potential, new opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism." Air India currently operates flights from/to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Bilaspur to various destinations within India.

On the international route, Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai since 2019, which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection. Scindia further informed that in the last 53 days, Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flights and with 314 new aircraft movements the number of aircraft movements in the state has increased from 424 to 738.

"Indore which was earlier connected to eight cities, has now been connected to 13 cities. In a similar way, aerial connectivity of Gwalior has expanded from four to six cities," he added. Several other union ministers, BJP leaders, senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI) participated in the virtual inauguration session from New Delhi and Gwalior.

Gwalior is known for its beautiful forts, temples, tomb, museum and palaces. The increased accessibility will not only enhance tourism but also promote trade and commerce in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

