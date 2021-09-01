Left Menu

Delhi records highest September rainfall in past 19 years: IMD

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist noted that it was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:01 IST
Delhi records highest September rainfall in past 19 years: IMD
IMD Senior Scientist, RK Jenamani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist noted that it was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades. "There has been heavy rainfall in Delhi. It started yesterday and we already have 2-3 spells. It was around 11.2 cm rain, particularly in Safdarjung and Lodhi road area. In 19 years, it is the highest rain in September," Senior Scientist, RK Jenamani said.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Delhi today and Jenamani said that the national capital received record rainfall in the last 24 hours. "This is the fifth-highest rainfall in 24 hours in Delhi. Delhi received about 19-20 cm of rain in the last 27 hours. Surely, it is a record rainfall. We've issued an orange alert for today," he added.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts. The vehicular movement was also affected due to the incessant rainfall. Rainfall has been predicted in the metropolis for the next few days till September 4.

The national capital had recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, which is around 31 per cent (209.4 mm) below normal for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021