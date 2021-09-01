Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into tree felling case in Wayanad

Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the illegal tree felling case at Muttil in Wayanad.

01-09-2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the illegal tree felling case at Muttil in Wayanad. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by George Vattukulam, a Thrissur native.

The Bench observed that "there is no need for the court to intervene during the course of an ongoing probe." Court has issued some guidelines for the investigation of the present special team and the forest department in the case. The High Court has directed that a proper inquiry be held from all sides.

The court also directed the Special Investigating Team (SIT) appointed by the State government to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the case after considering all the allegations raised in the case. The court has made it clear that at any stage of the case, the public will have every right to approach the court requesting another inquiry with sufficient cause. The case pertains to a controversial order issued by the Revenue Department during the previous Left Democratic Term (LDF) tenure, that involved tree felling including rosewood trees at Muttil in Wayanad district. The order was withdrawn later. (ANI)

