Mamata lays foundation stone of Dhunseri Group’s poly films unit, commercial operations likely by 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Dhunseri Group's poly films plant in Paschim Bardhaman district, which is expected to provide employment opportunies for over 1,500 people. The Rs 1,250-crore flexible packaging factory will be spread across 38 acres at Panagarh Industrial Park. In the first phase, the plant will manufacture polyester films with a production capacity of 45,000 tonnes per annum at investment of over Rs 400 crore, company officials said.

"It is expected to commence commercial operations by March 2023. The first unit will be a downstream facility of Dhunseri's existing Haldia plant where it makes PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resins," Group Chairman C K Dhanuka said.

He said the plant will provide direct employment to around 500 people and provide indirect employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 people. The company aims at producing 1,60,000 TPA by 2026-27, with an expected turnover of Rs 1,500 crore.

