In 53 days, started 58 flights for Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flight services over the last 53 days, said Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flight services over the last 53 days, said Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday. "Fifty-eight new flights to Madhya Pradesh started in the last 53 days since I took charge of this ministry, that means 1-2 flights every day. For this, I want to thank Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet from the bottom of my heart," Jyotiraditya Scindia said at an event to mark the inauguration of direct flight between Gwalior and Indore.

The minister virtually flagged off two flights strengthening the international and domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. Scindia took charge as the Minister of Civil Aviation in July and is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Hailing the air connectivity between Gwalior, Indore and New Delhi, Scindia said the launch of flights between the two major towns of Madhya Pradesh and the national capital will promote trade and tourism in the sector. "Indore- Gwalior- Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the 'Sab Uden, Sab Juden' initiative of the Government of India. New opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism," he said.

Scindia further informed that with 314 newer air traffic, the number of aircraft movements has increased from 424 to 738 in the state. Indore which was earlier connected to 8 cities, has now been connected to 13 cities. In a similar way, aerial connectivity of Gwalior has expanded from 4 to 6 cities.

In addition, the Aviation Minister indicated that a flight from Khajuraho various cities would also start in the coming month. (ANI)

