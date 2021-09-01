Left Menu

CBI court sentences nine accused to 5-7 years rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced nine accused to five to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases of rigging a Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym 'Vyapam'.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:12 IST
CBI court sentences nine accused to 5-7 years rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced nine accused to five to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases of rigging a Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym 'Vyapam'. According to a Central Bureau of Investigation's press release on Wednesday, the Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Bhopal has sentenced eight accused, namely Kamlesh, Naveen Kumar, Jyotish Kumar, Rajesh Dhakad, Vishal Solanki, Kavendra Singh Rajawat, Nemichand, and Pankaj Kumar to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to Vyapam involving written test for Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012, further stated the press release.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 27, 2015, and taken over the investigation of the said case from State Police on the orders of the Supreme Court dated July 9, 2015. It was alleged in the case that three impersonators with the connivance of middlemen including Pankaj Kumar, Nemichand, and others had appeared in place of the candidates Rajesh Dhakad, Kavendra Singh Rajawat, and Vishal Solanki in order to get them selected in the written test of Police Constable Recruitment Test, 2012 conducted by Vyapam. It was also alleged that the accused obtained illegal gratification, further said the release.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on May 26, 2016, against the nine accused before the Designated Court at Bhopal. The trial court convicted eight accused and acquitted one accused, as per the press release. While in another case, the Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has convicted Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment, according to the press release.

CBI had registered the case on August 8, 2015, against the candidate and other persons in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India dated July 9, 2015, and taken over the investigation of the said case earlier registered at Police Station, Cantt Guna. It was alleged that Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi had submitted two application forms online for the Police Constable Examination, 2012, with identical particulars. However, on one form, a photograph of an impersonator was pasted, who appeared in the said examination for accused Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021