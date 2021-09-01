Left Menu

Kerala: Kannur woman dies by suicide at husband's house, relatives allege police negligence

Relatives of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide at her husband's house in Kerala, have alleged that the police did not register a domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws despite the complaint weeks before her death.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:54 IST
The deceased Suneesha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the police, the deceased, Suneesha of Kerala's Payyanur Korom, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the house of her husband Vijeesh on August 29. A case of unnatural death was registered.

However, two audio clips, in which Suneesha is heard saying that she was regularly harassed by her husband Vijeesh and mother-in-law, have surfaced. According to Suneesha's audio recording, her husband's parents used to beat her. In one of the audio, a call recording with her brother, she had pleaded to rescue her from her husband's house and she had also mentioned that she wouldn't be alive otherwise.

According to her relatives, Suneesha's mother had lodged a complaint with the Payyanur police weeks ago regarding domestic violence but the police had not registered any case. Instead, the relatives alleged, the Payyanur police had called both the families and held counselling without registering a case. Following which she went back to stay with her husband again. Suneesha and Vijeesh were married for one and a half years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

